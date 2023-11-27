NBA: Pöltl’s records are not enough for Toronto

NBA

Two season best performances from Jakob Pöltl were not enough to give the Toronto Raptors three wins in a row for the first time in this season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 28-year-old center scored 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 102:105 away win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.



27.11.2023 08.00

Online since today, 8 a.m

The Canadians took control over the course of the second quarter and pulled away to 50:38 (22nd minute). After the break, however, the picture changed. The Cavaliers got closer and closer and finally managed to turn things around. “After a very good defensive first half, we lost our rhythm on offense and allowed them to get hot. We fought back in the final quarter, but couldn’t quite manage the turnaround,” said Pöltl.

Like the Viennese, who converted eight of his nine attempts from the game and both free throws he was awarded, Pascal Siakam also scored 18 points for Toronto. Cleveland was led by Darius Garland with 24 points. The Raptors’ next opponent is the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The game also counts towards the group phase in the NBA’s new in-season tournament. The Canadians can no longer make it into the knockout rounds.

Victories for top teams

The league’s top teams celebrated consistent victories: leader Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113:103, the Minnesota Timberwolves won at the Memphis Grizzlies 119:97. The Orlando Magic remained successful for the seventh time in a row with a 130:117 against the Charlotte Hornets, as did the Phoenix Suns with a 116:113 against the New York Knicks.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 108:102. Defending champion Dever Nuggets (39 points from Nikola Jokic) defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132:120. Despite a 13:34 false start, Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 118:109. With 25 three-pointers converted, the Nets set an NBA season best.

Sunday, November 26: Milwaukee Portland 108:102 Boston Atlanta 113:103 New York Phoenix 113:116 Orlando Charlotte 130:117 Memphis Minnesota 97:119 Cleveland Toronto* 105:102 Brooklyn Chicago 118:109 Denver San Antonio 132:120 Montag , 27. November: Indiana Portland Philadelphia LA Lakers Detroit Washington Utah New Orleans LA Clippers Denver

* Pöltl with 18 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists in 34:56 minutes of playing time

