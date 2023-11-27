Filippo Turetta’s first days in prison: «Will I be able to study?». He wants to read and takes anxiolytics to sleep at night – Corriere Milano

60
Filippo Turetta’s first days in prison: «Will I be able to study?». He wants to read and takes anxiolytics to sleep at night Courier MilanMurder of Giulia Cecchettin. Filippo Turetta, first night in prison spent in the infirmary. The question: «Here ilgazzettino.itFilippo Turetta, “maximum alarm”: because he is under constant surveillance in prison The weatherTuretta’s lawyer in Verona: «Is he resigned? Premature assessments” Corriere della SeraFilippo Turetta, the first day in prison. The conversation with the friar chaplain: he asked for reading books ilgazzettino.itView full coverage on Google News