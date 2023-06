Lou Williams retires after 17 NBA seasons (the last one in 2021/22 in Atlanta). Three times sixth man of the year, Williams hangs up his boots as the leading scorer off the bench in NBA history.

After a 17-year NBA career, Lou Williams announces he has retired from basketball. Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner and the NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023