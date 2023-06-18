Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, June 23, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Hard massages for clients of the Preganziol holistic centre

You may also like

a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant...

From Monday first heat wave: 40 degrees expected...

“This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’...

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with...

A European commission of inquiry acquits Morocco of...

The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

An international warning about “Kimsuke”…and information about “phishing...

Diego Daza will launch his new album at...

“An important breath of fresh air for our...

11,000 volunteer teachers in training from June 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy