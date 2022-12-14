Success in extra time for the Celtics. Dubs fall in Milwaukee, hits for Philadelphia, Houston and Utah

Golden State falls in Milwaukee under the blows of Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points) and his Bucks. For the Dubs, the road record is just 2 wins and 12 losses. The great classic of the night, Lakers against Celtics, was splendid and unpredictable, won by Boston in overtime after a couple of thrilling overtakes and counter-overtakes. To complete the program, the successes of Philadelphia on Sacramento, of Houston, which stops Phoenix, and of Utah, which interrupts the streak of 7 consecutive victories of the Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks- Golden State Warriors 128-111 — Nothing to do for the Warriors (14-14) away, not even in Milwaukee. At the Fiserv Forum comes the 12th away defeat out of 14 games played for the Dubs, crushed by the power of Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists) and the incredible solidity of the Bucks (20-7). Mike Budenholzer’s team changed pace in the 2nd half, building an unbridgeable separation with the opponent, and lavished an effective offensive basketball, not at all focused solely on Giannis. Bobby Portis (25 points and 11 rebounds), Khris Middleton (20 points) and Khris Middleton (20 points) came out with quality and strength and there was no way for Golden State to absorb the blow, also because defensively Steve Kerr’s team was well below below its potential.

Milwaukee:Antetokounmpo 30 (9/26, 1/6 da tre, 11/17 tl), Portis 25, Middleton 20. Rimbalzi: Antetokounmpo 12. Assist: Antetokounmpo 5.

Golden State: Curry 20 (6/17, March 3/10, 5/5 p.m.), Kuminga 19, Poole 18. Rebounds: Looney 8. Assists: Green 7.

Los Angeles Lakers- Boston Celtics 118-122 (t.s.) — The Boston Celtics (22-7) throw away a 20-point lead in the 2nd half, finish down by 13 in the 4th period and finally win the game against the Lakers (11-16) in overtime. Everything happened in LA and it was a beautiful match, not only on an emotional and narrative level but also on a basketball level. Celtics authoritative and almost perfect in building the +20, lucid and fearless then to come back from a game they had already won. Lakers always with the usual problems but with a great desire to overcome them and ever greater awareness. And then there are the stars: 44 points for Jayson Tatum, 37 points and 12 rebounds for Anthony Davis, 33 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists for LeBron James. Show. Also very important were the performances of Marcus Smart, who finished with 18 points with 4/11 from three, and Jaylen Brown, who scored 5 of his final 25 points in overtime. In the Lakers home, courageous and electrifying performance by Russell Westbrook, who signed 20 points and 14 assists but in overtime he also missed some comfortable shots that would have changed the fate of the Lakers.

The Angels: Davis 37 (13/24, 0/2 da tre, 11/15 tl), James 33, Westbrook 20. Rimbalzi: Westbrook 14. Assist: James 9.

Boston:Tatum 44 (15/29, 5/10 da tre, 9/10 tl), Brown 25, Smart 18. Rimbalzi: Brown 15. Assist: Tatum 6.

Houston Rockets- Phoenix Suns 111-97 — After beating the Milwaukee Bucks two days ago, the Houston Rockets (9-18) also surpass the Phoenix Suns (16-12), on the day of the return to the bench of coach Stephen Silas, who had missed the previous game due to the death of the legendary father Paul. A tough, rhythmic and willing performance by the Rockets, who exposed all the difficulties of the moment of the Suns (fifth defeat in a row), without Devin Booker and with Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne both injured in the 1st half. It was all too easy for Houston, led by Jalen Green (26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists), who built his success with freshness and method, while Phoenix floundered since the tap-off and was never able to find a minimum of offensive continuity (32% from the field, 25.5% from three).

Houston:Green 26 (7/17, Mar. 1/7, 11/12 p.m.), Porter Jr. def. 18, Smith Jr. 14. Reimbursements: Sengun 16. Assists: Green

Phoenix: Bridges 18 (4/24, 2/10 da tre, 8/8 tl), Paul 16, Shamet 13. Rimbalzi: Craig 12. Assist: Paul 7.

Utah Jazz- New Orleans Pelicans 121-100 — The streak of 7 consecutive victories of the New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) ends, defeated in Salt Lake City by the very hot Utah Jazz (16-14), returning to those of the beginning of the season for the intensity and quality of the attack. Will Hardy's team also worked very well defensively, making the Pels play badly. The hosts ran away definitively in the final 3rd quarter, closed 91-71. Decisive for the Jazz Malik Beasley (21 points and 5 triples) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (19 points and 6 assists). Zion Williamson's 26 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists were useless for Nola. Simone Fontecchio is still unavailable.

Utah: Beasley 21 (8/19, 5/12 da tre), Markkanen 19, Alexander-Walker 19. Rimbalzi: Kessler 16. Assist: Alexander-Walker 6.

New Orleans: Williamson 26 (10/16, 0/2 from three, 6/10 tl), Valanciunas 15, McCollum 14. Rebounds: Williamson 9. Assists: Williamson 5.

Philadelphia 76ers- Sacramento Kings 123-103 — Philadelphia (15-12) scores 80 points in the 1st half and beats the Sacramento Kings (14-12) thanks to a remarkable offensive performance, punctuated by excellent executions, ball movement and inspired individual plays. After the 53 points scored against Charlotte, Joel Embiid continues to dominate and, despite the attention given to him by the opposing defense, he finished with 31 points and 7 rebounds. James Harden was also very good, signing 21 points in an all-around performance clearly aimed at attacking. For Barba also 15 assists (6 turnovers), 7 rebounds and 5 steals in 36′.

Philadelphia:Embiid 31 (10/16, 0/1 on Wednesday, 11/13 p.m.), Harden 21, Harris 21. Reimbursements: Embiid 7. Assists: Harden 15.

Sacramento:Sabonis 22 (8/10, 6/7 tl), Monk 16, Fox 13. Rimbalzi: Sabonis 10. Assist: Sabonis 5.