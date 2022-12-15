Home Sports Ferrari, Mick Schumacher is no longer part of the Cavallino Driver Academy
Ferrari, Mick Schumacher is no longer part of the Cavallino Driver Academy

Ferrari, Mick Schumacher is no longer part of the Cavallino Driver Academy

«After four years of militancy in the Ferrari Driver Academy, the Scuderia and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to continue the collaboration». Thus begins the statement released by Ferrari announcing the divorce of the son of the seven-time world champion. Mick will take on the role of reserve driver for 2023 for Mercedes, a team to which his father was very close towards the end of his career.

Having joined Ferrari in 2019 through the Maranello youth programme, Mick as an Academy driver competed in two Formula 2 seasons with the Prema Racing team, winning three victories and the 2020 title. The following year he made his Formula 1 debut with Haas, where he remained until the end of the season that has just ended, simultaneously also covering the role of reserve driver for Ferrari.

For him 43 Grands Prix contested and 12 points conquered in the races of Austria (6th place) and Great Britain (8th place). «Thanks to Mick from Ferrari for these four years, and many kilometers, shared and best wishes for the continuation of his career», is the greeting from Maranello.

