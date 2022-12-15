Home Business ECB meeting, rate decision, balance sheet and macro estimates
Business

ECB meeting, rate decision, balance sheet and macro estimates

by admin
ECB meeting, rate decision, balance sheet and macro estimates

Appointment with Speciale la BCE live from 14:00 to 15:45 for the last meeting of the year of the Frankfurt institute led by Christine Lagarde. Rate hikes, macroeconomic projections and reduction of the ECB’s balance sheet will be the main points of the meeting. We will preview the press conference in the company of Andrea DeGaetanoIndependent Financial Advisor, Charles AltomonteProfessor Bocconi University e Gianluca Lobefalo, CEO of QW Capital. From 2.45 pm we will follow Christine Lagarde’s press conference live, with simultaneous translation. She leads: Alexandra Georgieva

See also  How was the world's first USB-C iPhone realized by cracking? Pillonel releases 14-minute video-Apple iPhone

You may also like

Istat, what the data from the 2022 census...

Market transactions continue to be weak and the...

The Mariana X chip stabilizes the flagship image...

Fintech, the ecosystem is alive: 1 billion raised...

4999 yuan Mi 13 limited custom color will...

Mechanics, the freeze is reality: production down by...

Under the sanctions of the United States and...

Maneuver Meloni 2023, from pensions to Pos up...

Ctrip Group released its 2022Q3 financial report: net...

The Serics foundation is born: a Made in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy