Appointment with Speciale la BCE live from 14:00 to 15:45 for the last meeting of the year of the Frankfurt institute led by Christine Lagarde. Rate hikes, macroeconomic projections and reduction of the ECB’s balance sheet will be the main points of the meeting. We will preview the press conference in the company of Andrea DeGaetanoIndependent Financial Advisor, Charles AltomonteProfessor Bocconi University e Gianluca Lobefalo, CEO of QW Capital. From 2.45 pm we will follow Christine Lagarde’s press conference live, with simultaneous translation. She leads: Alexandra Georgieva