original title:NBA Composite: Curry scores 50 points, Warriors lose to Suns

The 2022-2023 NBA season played 10 games on the 16th. In one of the focus games, although Curry scored 50 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, the Warriors still lost to the Suns 119:130 team.

At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors trailed 33:36, and Curry scored 17 points in a single quarter. Entering the second quarter, the two teams had offense and defense against each other, and the score rose alternately. Curry still maintained a good touch, but the Suns still had the advantage on the court, leading the Warriors 72:65 at halftime.

At the beginning of the second half, the Suns continued their offensive state and kept leading the score. Although the Warriors narrowed the point difference in the fourth quarter, they continued to “strike the iron” and the Suns continued to expand their advantage. At the end of the game, the Warriors were unable to recover, and finally lost to their opponents by 11 points.

In this campaign, Payne of the Suns scored 29 points and 7 assists, Booker scored 27 points and 9 assists, and Bridges scored 23 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Curry had 50 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors, and Thompson had 19 points and 5 rebounds.

In another game, the Celtics, the league’s top team, challenged the Eagles away. At the very beginning of the game, the Celtics showed strong firepower and established an absolute lead in the third quarter, and the game lost suspense early. In this battle, 7 Celtics scored in double figures, and finally defeated their opponents 126:101, gaining eight consecutive victories, while continuing to hold the league’s first position.

In other games of the day, the Cavaliers lost to the Bucks 98:113, the Pelicans beat the Bulls 124:110, the Rockets beat the Lone Ranger 101:92, the Knicks narrowly beat the Nuggets 106:103, the Raptors beat the Heat 112:104, and the Timberwolves 126 :108 victory over the Magic, the Thunder narrowly beat the Wizards 121:120, and the Pacers beat the Hornets 125:113.