Rudy Gobert he did not travel with the team to Los Angeles and will not play in the play-in between the Lakers and Timberwolves. The news, anticipated by Adrian Wojnarowski, arrives the day after punch to partner’s chest team Kyle Anderson and a less obvious but equally serious clash with coach Finch, during the match between Wolves and Pelicans that closed the NBA regular season. Gobert, who in the meantime had apologized on social media, however, he will be available again for the next match of Minnesota (game 1 of the playoffs with Memphis, if they beat the Lakers; the other play-in game, if they lose in LA).

