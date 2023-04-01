A crucial point on the eve of the last week of the regular season, the moment in which it’s time to sum up and do the calculations to understand what it takes to gain access to the playoffs or at least to the play-ins. In fact, the Heat and the Mavericks have never contemplated elimination, on the contrary: Miami continues to pursue in a frantic way a sixth-place finish that the Brooklyn Nets proved they deserve in the direct clash won 10 days ago and which the Florida franchise can now virtually still chase, even if it must also take a look over its shoulder to avoid being sucked in by Atlanta, Toronto and Chicago – the ones that will be the teams it will have to deal with to take a place in the playoffs at the bottom of the class (then going to immediately cross either Milwaukee or Boston). In short, a far from idyllic scenario for a team that started with very different ambitions and objectives: the premises of the eve, however, were not respected, on the contrary – Miami is far from being a competitive team from the end of April onwards, finding the right energy won’t be easy in the match against Dallas – broadcast tonight starting at 1.30 on Sky Sport NBA with live commentary in Italian by Francesco Bonfardeci and Mauro Bevacqua.