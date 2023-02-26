Home Sports NBA, Stephen Curry and the special dedication to Mike Breen: the video
Sports

NBA, Stephen Curry and the special dedication to Mike Breen: the video

by admin
NBA, Stephen Curry and the special dedication to Mike Breen: the video

That game of February 27, 2016 has remained etched in the minds of NBA fans, one of the most spectacular in the history of the regular season: Golden State beats Oklahoma City at home in overtime in an extraordinary showdown between the best teams in the Western Conference, in the season in which the Warriors won 73 games to break the all-time record of the Chicago Bulls. A success that came thanks to a triple almost from midfield by Curry, the 12th of the match and the n°288 in the season (beating himself in a year that ended with 402 field goals), with Golden State entering the game with a record 52 wins and only 5 losses. A perfect circle that closed in that instant, crowning a 46-point performance and celebrated by Mike Breen – historic NBA commentator – who allowed himself a double “Bang” in his commentary. A comment that led Curry himself to dedicate the name of the shoes to that moment: “Double Bang” and for this reason he decided to give the journalist a special gift and surprise. “I understood that there was no way to release these new shoes without involving the man who gave his name to this model seven years ago”: an epic moment, as an immortal with the visible emotion that transpires every time the mind go back to that game.

See also  Cycling, Scarponi, Nibali and the plaque on Colle dell'Agnello

You may also like

JV from ‘The JV Show’ on Wild 94.9...

Scattered considerations after Bologna-Inter (1-0)

8 very outdoor activities to do in Oslo

A pig’s head delivered to the Sampdoria –...

IBSA Next Gen Cup: Sinagra decisive, Napoli prevails...

what happened and why – breaking latest news

Udinese Spezia on TV and streaming: where to...

Washout Saturday results in NASCAR doubleheader Sunday at...

Today’s match is now LIVE

Juan José Ballesta reappears in ‘Pasapalabra’ with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy