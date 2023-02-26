That game of February 27, 2016 has remained etched in the minds of NBA fans, one of the most spectacular in the history of the regular season: Golden State beats Oklahoma City at home in overtime in an extraordinary showdown between the best teams in the Western Conference, in the season in which the Warriors won 73 games to break the all-time record of the Chicago Bulls. A success that came thanks to a triple almost from midfield by Curry, the 12th of the match and the n°288 in the season (beating himself in a year that ended with 402 field goals), with Golden State entering the game with a record 52 wins and only 5 losses. A perfect circle that closed in that instant, crowning a 46-point performance and celebrated by Mike Breen – historic NBA commentator – who allowed himself a double “Bang” in his commentary. A comment that led Curry himself to dedicate the name of the shoes to that moment: “Double Bang” and for this reason he decided to give the journalist a special gift and surprise. “I understood that there was no way to release these new shoes without involving the man who gave his name to this model seven years ago”: an epic moment, as an immortal with the visible emotion that transpires every time the mind go back to that game.