NBA, Team USA examined by Spain: tonight on Sky Sport NBA at 3

Team USA and Spain are used to facing each other, often undefeated, often for a medal on the line. The one in Malaga is only a preparation tournament for the World Cup, the importance of the challenge is relative, but the clash between the national team coached by Steve Kerr and the one led by Sergio Scariolo (scheduled for 9.30 pm today, on Sky Sport NBA at 3 at night and then again at 1 pm) always has its own charm. Once again the two teams arrive having both defeated the third participant in the triangle, Slovenia: Spain did it with Doncic on the field (absent instead against the USA) and thanks to the 18 points of Santi Aldama, player of the Memphis Grizzlies, and 17 each by the two Hernangomez brothers, now back in Europe but also with NBA experience behind them (New Orleans and Toronto the last stops).

So before flying to the Philippines, the test against the Iberian national team is certainly the most demanding for Kerr’s men, who continue to have excellent guidance from Jalen Brunsonyes Anthony Edwards and also from Paolo Banchero, often used by “5” tactical. For those who want to follow the progress of Team USA in view of the World Championship, the appointment will be repeated at 3 am (or at 1 pm on Monday) on Sky Sports NBA.

