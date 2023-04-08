Home Sports NBA, the playoff race: everything decided in the East
The NBA night that went on file gave the last final verdicts in the Eastern Conference, with the sixth place of the Brooklyn Nets and the two play-ins: Miami-Atlanta for seventh place, Toronto-Chicago for a chance to grab the eighth (against the loser of Heat-Hawks).

Everything to be defined in the West, where the first four places are sure (in order Denver, Memphis, Sacramento, Phoenix) and the tenth of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Five teams in the running for the seeds between 5 and 9: Golden State, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, New Orleans and Minnesota. Clippers (against Portland) and Timberwolves (in San Antonio) will play their penultimate game tonight, otherwise all verdicts are postponed to Easter day when all 30 NBA teams will be on the field.

