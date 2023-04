The finalists (three per category) of the 2022/23 NBA individual awards will be announced tonight, starting at 00.30 Italian time: MVP, Rookie, Sixth Man, Defender, Most Improved, Coach and the absolute novelty of the “Clutch Player of the Year”

The finalists for seven awards honoring top performers from the 2022-23 NBA regular season will be revealed tonight on @NBAonTNT at 6:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/MZMcbTjoci — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023