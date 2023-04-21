NDR-Sport: Seven goals in the city derby: HSV beats St. Pauli in a fantastic duel

Status: 04/21/2023 8:29 p.m

HSV beat FC St. Pauli 4:3 (1:1) in the 109th Hamburg derby in the 2nd Bundesliga. The duel on the 29th matchday was racy, high-class, exciting to the end – and actually didn’t deserve a winner.

Jonas David (44th), Bakery Jatta (48th), Moritz Heyer (52nd) and Jakov Medic (78th / own goal) shot HSV to victory, with which the last hopes of promotion of the rivals have been buried. Goals from Manolis Saliakas (36′), Elias Saad (71′) and Captain Jackson Irvine (79′) weren’t enough for the St. Paulians in front of 56,400 spectators. Ahead of the game, Irvine said the derby winners would become “kings of the city, if only for this weekend”. In the end, coach Tim Walter’s team took the crown.

Before the derby, around 7,000 HSV fans and 4,000 St. Pauli supporters marched separately to the stadium and were accompanied by the police. “It’s been relatively relaxed so far,” said a police spokesman. More than 1,000 officers were deployed to secure the “high-risk game”. Before the kick-off and even more before the start of the second half, massive amounts of pyrotechnics were ignited. This should have repercussions for both sides.

Saliakas finds the gap, David unpacks one

HSV had started with tremendous pressure – and forced the St. Paulians to lose several balls in their own half. However, the hosts made too little of these situations. They didn’t manage much more than a shot by Robert Glatzel (2nd), with which goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj had no problems. And so the visitors almost took the lead early on: Oladapo Afolayan’s shot, deflected at the last moment, landed on the side netting (12′). The Englishman also celebrated the supposed 1-0 a little later. However, referee Sven Jablonski had seen a foul by Afolayan on Miro Muheim – lucky for HSV (17th).

Sonny Kittel had had the best chance for the Walter team a minute earlier. His shot from a tight angle went wide of the far post. And at the latest after this double chance there was real music in it, both teams sought their salvation on the offensive. In the 21st minute, St. Pauli’s Lukas Daschner took the lead on his foot, or more precisely on his knee. The striker was obviously too surprised that the ball had slipped through to him in front of the empty goal. Daniel Heuer Fernandes grabbed it safely.

At 0: 1, however, the HSV keeper did not look good. With two quick passes, the Kiezkicker had cracked the HSV defense again via Muheim’s left side. Saliakas didn’t have a pass in the middle and therefore shot at the short corner, which Heuer Fernandes hadn’t closed (36′). The equalizer shortly before the break was all the more worth seeing: central defender Jonas David took heart from 20 meters and chased the ball into the corner to make it 1-1 (44th).

HSV starts the second half with a double strike, …

One minute before the break and three minutes after: Sebastian Schonlau crossed – and nobody felt responsible. Karol Mets let the ball through, which Leart Paqarada had not counted on – Jatta stopped the foot and gave HSV a 2-1 lead. And the hosts quickly followed suit: Glatzel was denied by Vasilj, Moritz Heyer was the fastest and scored to make it 3-1 (52nd).

… but St. Pauli shows a strong reaction

The preliminary decision? Hürzeler managed to get his team’s game going again with a double substitution (59′). Connor Metcalfe shot just wide of the target just three minutes after coming on. Paqarada (66th) and Saliakas (68th) failed to Heuer Fernandes. With Saad, the second joker, who ran freely towards the keeper after a long pass and kept his nerve (71.), provided the goal. Just three minutes later, Eric Smith, who had just seen his fifth yellow card, almost had to equalize. The defender put his shot wide of the goal from a few meters.

Fast-paced duel and suspense until the end

Instead of 3:3 it was 4:2 shortly afterwards. Sonny Kittel broke through on the right and crossed Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer in front of the goal. Medic tried to save, but straddled the ball into his own goal (78′). However, the St. Paulians were not discouraged by the first setback. In direct return, they took a corner – and Irvine headed it into the goal again (79th). Now everything seemed to be possible again, but apparently the guests had run out of air with all the running. In the final minutes, HSV St. Pauli skillfully kept away from their own goal. So Walter’s team took revenge for the lost first leg and climbed to second place, at least temporarily.

Match statistics Hamburger SV – FC St. Pauli

Matchday 29, April 21, 2023, 6:30 p.m

Hamburger SV 4 FC St. Pauli 3

Tore:

0:1 Saliak (36.)

Saliak (36.) 1:1 David (44.)

David (44.) 2:1 Jatta (48.)

Jatta (48.) 3:1 Heyer (52.)

Heyer (52.) 3:2 Saad (71.)

Saad (71.) 4:2 Medic (78′, own goal)

Medic (78′, own goal) 4:3 Irvine (79.)

Hamburger SV: Heuer Fernandes – Heyer, David, Schonlau, Muheim – Reis, Meffert, Kittel (89. Suhonen) – Jatta (60. Benes), Glatzel, Dompé (46. Königsdörffer / 90.+5 Krahn)

FC St. Paul: Vasilj – Medic, Smith, Mets – Saliakas (89. Beifus), Irvine, Aremu (59. Saad), Paqarada – Hartel, Daschner (85. D. Otto), Afolayan (59. Metcalfe)

Viewers: 56400 (sold out)

This topic in the program:

The NDR 2 Bundesliga show | 04/21/2023 | 6:00 p.m