Fran Perea 20 years since the first episode of Serano’s video, what the actors look like | Fun

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of the hit series “Seranovi” was broadcast, and on that occasion actor Fran Perea gathered the entire team in his new video.

Izvor: YouTube/ Judith B /printscreen

The series “Seranovi” experienced great popularity in many countries around the world, but also in Serbia, where it was considered one of the most watched.

The main characters became big stars, and in 2008 our capital was visited by Natalija Sánchez and Victor Elias, who portrayed one of the favorite heroes of Teta and Gilja in the series. Our country was also visited by Fran Perea (Marcos), who, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the broadcast of the first episode, decided to please the fans in a special way.

He revived the well-known song “One and one are seven” and recorded a video in which he met again with his colleagues, that is, his family from the series. The cast of younger heroes is almost unrecognizable, and there is no one who did not comment on the actor Francisco Serrano Moreno, who portrayed the character of Kur in the series.

He was a boy in the series, and now he’s a real guy. Almost 150 thousand people watched the video in less than a day, and fans do not hide how much it blew them away.

Diego, Lucia, Eva, Gilje, Tete… Look at the main characters today:

I spot:



Seranovi Source: YouTube/Fran Perea

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!