Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest full-back out for rest of season with broken jaw

Williams has played in 31 of Nottingham Forest’s 33 Premier League matches this season

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the rest of the season with a broken jaw.

The Wales international was stretchered off in the 65th minute of Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Williams, 22, collided with team-mate Brennan Johnson as the pair tried to reach a chipped cross from Morgan Gibbs-White at the far post.

“I am gutted to say my season’s over for sustaining a broken jaw,” Williams said on Twitter.

“I will do everything I can to help my team-mates bring home those points every game.”

Steve Cooper’s side are 17th in the Premier League, one point off the relegation zone with five games left to play.