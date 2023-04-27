Home » Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest full-back out for rest of season with broken jaw
Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest full-back out for rest of season with broken jaw

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the rest of the season with a broken jaw.

The Wales international was stretchered off in the 65th minute of Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Williams, 22, collided with team-mate Brennan Johnson as the pair tried to reach a chipped cross from Morgan Gibbs-White at the far post.

“I am gutted to say my season’s over for sustaining a broken jaw,” Williams said on Twitter.

“I will do everything I can to help my team-mates bring home those points every game.”

Steve Cooper’s side are 17th in the Premier League, one point off the relegation zone with five games left to play.

