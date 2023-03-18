Home Sports Nemecz narrowly misses the cut in South Africa
Nemecz narrowly misses the cut in South Africa

Golf pro Lukas Nemecz missed the cut by one shot at the World Tour event SDC Championship in St. Francis Bay in South Africa. After rounds of 72 and 73 shots, he had to wait for all players to finish the second round on Saturday, as Friday’s round could not be completed due to strong winds.

In the end, the cut line remained untouched for Nemecz. With a performance twelve strokes better than the Austrian, the Norwegian Kristian Krogh Johannessen took the lead with a three-stroke advantage.

Matthias Schwab clearly missed the cut at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour in Palm Harbor (Florida). The Styrian, who started badly with a 76th and 125th place, did not get past a lap of 75 on Friday either, which caused him to get stuck at the back of the field.

