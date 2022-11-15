Netflix disembarks at Party of Luce! November 26at the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio, among the great guests who will take the stage to celebrate the second birthday of the channel dedicated to inclusion, social cohesion and uniqueness of the Monrif Group there will also be some of the protagonists of “Everything asks for salvation“, The series landed on the streaming platform on October 14th. The movie director Francesco Bruni and the actors Lorenzo Renzi (Giorgio’s face), Vincenzo Nemolato (in the role of Madonnina) and Vincenzo Crea (who plays Gianluca), will illuminate the parterre of the event by bringing their testimonies on very important and urgent themes: mental illness and meaning of “normality”. But the cast of “Everything asks for salvation“Also brings to light the fundamental importance of friendship and the power of relationships in the path of treatment for the problems that grip people’s minds.

The series “Everything asks for salvation”

The series, freely taken fromhomonymous novel by Daniele Mencarelli (winner of the Premio Strega Giovani in 2020) and produced by Picomedia, it tells the story of Daniele (played by Federico Cesari) and Nina (Fotinì Peluso) in seven episodes, two boys forced into the TSO regime for a week, in the neuropsychiatry department of a hospital overlooking the sea. He, an extremely sensitive boy, who wakes up in the ward after a psychotic crisis. She, daughter ‘built’ in her image of her and her likeness by a mother who would like her to be perfect, hospitalized after a suicide attempt. All around, the lives and stories of Daniele’s five roommates flow by. That week in the hospital he will change their lives forever.

Mental distress

Psychological disorders, the importance of breaking down stereotypes and prejudices that surround therapy, but above all the need to ask for help in times of need, before reaching extreme gestures, are all issues that Luce! he has dealt with several times, recounting the events that often remain in the shadow of loneliness, giving resonance to those voices of those who seek or offer support. For this reason the presence of some of the characters of the Netflix series at the event that celebrates the second anniversary of our channel is fundamental, because it testifies how these problems can also be addressed in a show product. Everything asks for salvation lightens the burden that weighs on those who have to deal with these diseases every day. and makes us reflect on the question: “who can be defined as normal?”.

The event of Light!

On November 26 at the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio in Florence will be staged “Dream Time“, To dream together of a world we want for future generations. Admission is free subject to availability. From 15 (but it is advisable to arrive a little earlier at the entrance of the location) until the evening, a day of talks, debates, music with great guests, including Emmathe Eugenio in Via di Gioiait’s still Rossella Migliaccioqueen of the Armocromia, the writer, author and screenwriter Antonio Boiling Of Stefano e Lodo Guenzi, frontman of the Social State. Then there will be creators from the world of economics, politics and entertainment, and the protagonists of our investigations, key characters of a fluid society in constant evolution, who try to make the world a better place to live.

The topics of dialogue will not be lacking and will take their cue from the themes that the editorial staff of Luce! daily deals with: civil rights, work, disability and gender equality, told through the stories of people and companies who work every day to make change concrete, in the name of inclusion.

During the day, the interpreting service LIS, Italian Sign Language, will also be guaranteed. To register click on: https://luce.lanazione.it/evento2022/ (you will receive a confirmation message after completing the form and in the coming days, close to the event, a confirmation email with more details).