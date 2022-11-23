Home Sports Neuer without the rainbow band. But Germany protests: players with their hands over their mouths
Sports

Neuer without the rainbow band. But Germany protests: players with their hands over their mouths

by admin
Neuer without the rainbow band. But Germany protests: players with their hands over their mouths

No rainbow armband for the German captain, but a strong gesture together with his teammates. The president of the German Football Federation: “We will also meet the other nations, it doesn’t end here”

In the end Martin Neuer, the captain of Germany, did not wear the rainbow band for LGBTQ+ rights, but the official Fifa “no discrimination” one. And to protest against the ban by world football’s governing body, the strong gesture of the German players arrived, who posed with their hand to cover their mouth in the usual photo. A clear message: they have taken away our word, they have not allowed us to express our opinion. However, Neuer was “obscured” by the international direction: only a still image on the draw before the match, long shots of the Germany goalkeeper.

They are on Twitter

A few minutes after the start of the match, the federation’s statement arrived on Twitter: “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand on the values ​​we have in the German national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand on the values ​​we have in the German national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. It was not about making a political statement: human rights are not negotiable. It should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is like turning off our voice. We stand by our position.”

See also  Roland Garros 2022, Sinner and Italians: scoreboard, meetings, dates and TV times - Sport - Tennis

The football federation

Shortly before Germany’s World Cup debut in the match against Japan, the president of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf had also harshly criticized Fifa for having banned the “One Love” armband. “Fifa works with intimidation and pressure,” Neuendorf said on ARD TV: “We are against Fifa’s decision not to allow the use of the rainbow armband. We want to see how we can initiate further measures. Tomorrow we will have a meeting with the 7 nations involved in the project”.

The government

FIFA’s decision to ban players from wearing a ‘OneLove’ armband was ‘very unfortunate’, the German government spokesman said on Wednesday. “The rights of LGBTQ+ people are not negotiable,” Steffen Hebestreit said at a regular press conference, adding that it is regrettable that “we see that it is clearly not possible at the World Cup to take a stand or show a sign of solidarity”.

November 23, 2022 (change November 23, 2022 | 14:27)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Ronaldo tempted by Arabia: first Newcastle then Al-Nassr,...

England, Pickford: “The rainbow band? The final decision...

Lazio, Caputo idea as deputy Immobile

Belgium-Canada, that’s why he can finish 2 cards...

Did Bruce Lee die of hyponatremia? Scientists reveal...

Qatar World Cup, rainbow band: Neuer’s choice

Giroud, special allies to beat Henry. Griezmann: ‘We...

Motorcycle and scooter winter tyres: what the law...

Inter, all players on loan: how they’re doing

A day that shook the world of football!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy