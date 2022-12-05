Discover all the news of Fornite Chapter 4 Season 1, which introduces new POIs, characters, weapons and items. Small case for Fracture.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 finally began this morning with the presentation of the first trailer and all the news that fans of the royal battle will find inside. As usual, there is a new island to explore with completely new weapons, characters and POIs. However, the Fracture event that introduced the new chapter, usually bombastic, was half a disappointment for the fans.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: all the news —

Chapter 4 of Fortnite introduces a motocross bike to ride called the Trail Thrasher, a snowball to roll in, the Shockwave hammer to launch with and jump over obstacles with a new animation, and more. Players will be able to upgrade with Reality Enhancers – “at certain intervals”, you will receive a random choice of two of these enhancers, such as Quick Hand which makes weapons that use light ammo reload faster, and four others – and conquer territories for your team by placing banners there after staying there “long enough”.

The new points of interest – some of them marked in gold and filled with flying drones with very rare weapons – are:

The Citadel (i.e. the castle dominated by L’Atemporale

Anvil square

Brutal Bastion

Delirious expanses

Furthermore, in the mining structure of Lastre Lucide, players will be able to notice the presence of kinetic mineral, to be used with “physics sorceries to strategically attack” the opponents. New weapons include Ex-Caliber Rifle, Heavy Thunder Rifle, Specialist Heavy Auto Rifle, Red-Eyes Assault Rifle, Double Mag SMG, Tactical Pistol and Shockwave Hammer; Slapdash Berries and Slapdash Juice are new healing items, while in the absence of cures you will also receive them in contact with the Celestial Jellyfish. The Battle Pass is full of new characters: upon purchase you will receive Selene “Star of the show”, later there are Massai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, Nezumi, Joni the Red Helsie (member of the High Bets Club), L’Atemporale and later in the season Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher. Finally, the game now runs in Unreal Engine 5.1.

The “season finale” Frattura has disappointed —

However, the event that preceded the arrival of Chapter 4 was a disappointment. As told by the specialized site Push Square, Fracture was a “rare flop of Epic Games, with fans who were appalled by the event”. The lobby sequence had “little more than a television with a countdown”, after which not another “epic set-piece” followed as in previous seasons but “a cheesy easter egg hunt”: players had to explore a ” small sandbox area, completing quests to earn Zero Point shards. Over time, this has helped introduce familiar landmarks and locations to fans.” However, “the loop clearly wasn’t for everyone: we joined a party with three strangers, two of whom left after about 15 minutes. We also noticed that the setting in general became less populated over time, suggesting that fans were bored with the event. It took us several minutes to figure out what we had to do, and once we figured it out, we couldn’t wait for it to be over.”