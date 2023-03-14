The New Jersey Devils won the top game in the NHL on Sunday. The Devils defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 to move up to the Metropolitan Division leaders. Only the already playoff-qualified Boston Bruins have more points than the duo. Jack Hughes with one goal and two assists and goaltender Vitek Vanecek with 32 saves were the Devils’ power winners.

Minnesota Wild, without injured star forward Kirill Kaprisov, lost 4-5 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes, but set a club record in the process. Minnesota scored in their 13th straight game, a feat the St. Paul team has only managed in the 2015-16 season. Wild striker Marcus Foligno was injured in the first period.

