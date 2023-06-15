New main sponsor for Welser professional team

From 2024, the Wels cycling team will have a new main sponsor and outfitter in the form of the US brand Felt, which belongs to the Pierer Group. The team, which has been particularly successful in Germany in recent years as Felbermayr-Simplon, wants to achieve promotion to higher leagues in the near future with new donors. The ambitious project is designed for several years, it was emphasized on Wednesday when the deal was announced.

“Together we will try to set up an even more powerful international team. In 2024 we will still start with a Continental license, but we will change our racing calendar and take part in many big UCI races and UCI tours,” explained team manager Daniel Repitz. The Wels-based construction company Felbermayr remains on board as a co-sponsor.

The team around former Tour of Austria winner Riccardo Zoidl currently belongs to the third highest category of the World Cycling Union (UCI) as a Continental team. The ProTeams are one level higher. The top league is formed by the WorldTeams, only they are entitled to take part in all major races and tours.