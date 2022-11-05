The response of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala was not long in coming. About 24 hours after the controversy renewed by Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Salvini and Vittorio Sgarbi on the future stadium of Inter and Milan, the mayor of the Lombard capital underlines how “these utterances do not help the teams”.

The leader of Forza Italia and the undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture had in fact reiterated their opposition to the demolition of Giuseppe Meazza on Friday, while the minister of infrastructure and transport had spoken of the Sesto San Giovanni option in case of excessive delays bureaucratic.

The clarification

—

“When the executive project is defined we will go to the council – explained Sala from the Milan Prefecture -, time will pass”. Then, the jab at Salvini: “He said that we risk going to Sesto San Giovanni because the Municipality has wasted time: the Municipality has not wasted a day. It took us two years to find an agreement with the teams on volumes “. The mayor’s blow then hits the other two political opponents: “Then Sgarbi and Berlusconi arrive. May the Milanese and the fans know who is against the stadium and who is working to do so.” Finally, it should be emphasized that yesterday’s declarations were triggered by the forecast of one year – expressed by Sala – for the decision in the City Council of the project on the new stadium.