Home Sports New stadium for Inter and Milan, Sala: “Berlusconi and Salvini don’t help”
Sports

New stadium for Inter and Milan, Sala: “Berlusconi and Salvini don’t help”

by admin
New stadium for Inter and Milan, Sala: “Berlusconi and Salvini don’t help”

The mayor on the words of politicians who contested various aspects of the decision-making process of Palazzo Marino: “The Municipality has not wasted a day of time”

The response of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala was not long in coming. About 24 hours after the controversy renewed by Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Salvini and Vittorio Sgarbi on the future stadium of Inter and Milan, the mayor of the Lombard capital underlines how “these utterances do not help the teams”.

The leader of Forza Italia and the undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture had in fact reiterated their opposition to the demolition of Giuseppe Meazza on Friday, while the minister of infrastructure and transport had spoken of the Sesto San Giovanni option in case of excessive delays bureaucratic.

The clarification

“When the executive project is defined we will go to the council – explained Sala from the Milan Prefecture -, time will pass”. Then, the jab at Salvini: “He said that we risk going to Sesto San Giovanni because the Municipality has wasted time: the Municipality has not wasted a day. It took us two years to find an agreement with the teams on volumes “. The mayor’s blow then hits the other two political opponents: “Then Sgarbi and Berlusconi arrive. May the Milanese and the fans know who is against the stadium and who is working to do so.” Finally, it should be emphasized that yesterday’s declarations were triggered by the forecast of one year – expressed by Sala – for the decision in the City Council of the project on the new stadium.

See also  Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures. Summit with agents on Tuesday

November 5 – 12:25

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Neuer after surgery for melanoma returns to the...

Milan-Spezia, Daniel Maldini and the match between present...

Palumbo (Apu) on the parquet with additional reasons:...

Saturday 022 Bundesliga Dortmund VS Bochum Saturday 048...

A thread against discrimination: with art Luna De...

The 3 major European Cup group stages are...

Empoli-Sassuolo, the increased share for Goldbet’s Over 2.5...

Autumn Test Match, the Italy of rugby today...

Udinese-Lecce: the fans push the bianconeri to the...

Juve-Inter, Roberto Carlos: “Me, Lautaro, Inzaghi and …”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy