The two Milanese clubs met with the mayor on the structure of the future, with the Rossoneri who officially informed the parties about the analyzes in progress. The Nerazzurri’s Corporate CEO: “San Siro remains the main project, we’re also working on another option which, however, we can’t reveal for confidential reasons”

The umpteenth installment of an endless saga. The summit with Inter and Milan requested by mayor Beppe Sala on the subject of the New San Siro has just ended at Palazzo Marino. A meeting that began punctually at 9.15, as per the institutional call, lasted just 35 minutes to pick up the threads of a dialogue at an all-time low. The summit was made necessary by the now clear desire of both companies to follow alternative projects, in the face of continuous delays on the plan that should have led to the construction of the studio’s “Cathedral” Populous.

The protagonists — On one side of the table to represent the nerazzurri the CEO for the Corporate side Alessandro Antonello, on the other the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni with the managing director Giorgio Furlani: Antonello and Scaroni are the top managers who in these years of continuous rebounds and delays have kept up the project on the new plant now so shaky. Scaroni, the first to leave at 9.55 without speaking to reporters, during the meeting spoke for the first time of AC Milan’s decision to withdraw from the main project, still considered the first option because it is in any case the one ahead, and to inspect the area alternative to La Maura, full of greenery and not far from the San Siro district. See also San Siro, ok from the Municipality of Milan for the new Inter and Milan stadium

The position of Inter — There will therefore be 2-3 weeks to wait for the checks, Antonello himself confirmed as he left: “The main option remains the San Siro stadium together with Milan, it applies to both, but today Milan officially announced that “There is official interest in the Maura area. This will require a few weeks of analysis by Milan, then we will meet again to understand if that area will actually be the subject of development or if we will proceed together on San Siro”. In addition, the Nerazzurri CEO confirmed that Inter also have a plan B, which cannot be disclosed for confidential reasons, but said for the first time that the area will be outside the city, but inside the metropolitan area: ” The areas within the municipality are very limited, so all the alternatives that are on the table today are in the metropolitan area, outside the city”. So we will update again in a few weeks, when Milan have completed their assessments.

