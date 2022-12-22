Another chapter in the saga of the new stadium for the Milanese. The city council of Milan has approved the agenda presented by the centre-left majority which places new conditions on Inter and Milan for the construction of the new stadium. The document was approved with 27 votes in favour, 14 against and one abstention.

The agenda invites the mayor and the council, among other things, to guarantee the popular nature of access to the stadium and therefore consider an increase in capacity (with particular attention to sectors with low-cost tickets) compared to what is proposed by the teams, considering the number of 70,000 seats as the optimal objective; to provide for a substantial increase in the usable green area compared to the current situation so that the green represents at least 50% of the surface area compared to the total area subject to intervention; to finance an intervention plan for a higher amount than initially proposed, with the aim of being able to allocate a share of at least 40 million euros, found through a definition of urbanization costs (not directly absorbed within the stadium project) , to implement projects relating to neighboring districts and not to the area undergoing transformation.

split

—

The vote resulted in a split majority on the issue of the new stadium, with three councilors from Europa Verde, Carlo Monguzzi, Francesca Cucchiara and Tommaso Gorini, three councilors from the Democratic Party (Alessandro Giunti, Simonetta D’Amico and Rosario Pantaleo) and one from the Sala list. Enrico Fedrighini, who rejected the agenda. These are the councilors who are in favor of maintaining the Meazza. While two councilors were present in the classroom but did not vote, one from the Sala list, Gabriele Rabaiotti, and one from Milan in good health, Marco Fumagalli. The opposition also split on the agenda given that Manfredi Palmeri, Luca Bernardo voted in favor of the Forza Italia document, while Matteo Forte of Milano Popolare abstained. The votes of the majority in favour, including that of the mayor Giuseppe Sala in the hall at the time of the vote, were 23. “The political datum is that the agenda would have passed even without the vote in favor of the opposition and the abstentions – he clarified the leader of the Pd Filippo Barberis -. It was a difficult vote but in which the majority defended its autonomy”. “This agenda goes in the direction of a continuity of the ongoing procedure that started three years ago and an improvement, to significantly enrich the proposal of the teams – commented the councilor for urban regeneration Giancarlo Tancredi in the classroom -. Between this meeting of the city council and the council’s resolution on the public interest of the new stadium project, we will still have to deal with the teams for the implementation of these proposals”.