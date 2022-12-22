And Christmas tree decorated with shells – also designed to recycle abandoned material – arouses the protests by animal rights activists. It happens a Fontigoin the municipality of Sernaglia della Battaglia.

A Christmas tree was in fact decorated with over a thousand hunting cartridge cases, raising the protests of the anti-vivisection League, which judges it “macabre and harmful to education”.

The tree was created byAssociation “Hunters and children” of Falzè di Piave, with the aim of making children aware of the issues of recycling and eco-sustainability. The shells have obviously been deprived of the primer to make it possible to drain the water, and filled with a low-consumption LED light.

«The paradox of this macabre tree», declares Giacomo Bottinelli, manager of “A scuola con Lav”», is that hunting has nothing to do with eco-sustainability, so much so that the cartridges that decorate it are the same ones exploded by hunters against innocent animals, and very often left to pollute woods and countryside. Furthermore, as a user on social media pointed out in a comment, the cartridges on the tree celebrate death, when Christmas is a celebration of life and rebirth”.

According to the association “the fact that hunting is promoted among children is absolutely harmful and contrary to all correct pedagogy, promoting violence against animals and the killing of sentient beings for entertainment“. A position contrary to that of the organizers who instead had thought of making the boys and the hunting world aware of the themes of recycling and recovery of materials in a creative key.