Home News Christmas tree decorated with shell casings, clash between animal rights activists and hunters
News

Christmas tree decorated with shell casings, clash between animal rights activists and hunters

by admin
Christmas tree decorated with shell casings, clash between animal rights activists and hunters

And Christmas tree decorated with shells – also designed to recycle abandoned material – arouses the protests by animal rights activists. It happens a Fontigoin the municipality of Sernaglia della Battaglia.
A Christmas tree was in fact decorated with over a thousand hunting cartridge cases, raising the protests of the anti-vivisection League, which judges it “macabre and harmful to education”.
The tree was created byAssociation “Hunters and children” of Falzè di Piave, with the aim of making children aware of the issues of recycling and eco-sustainability. The shells have obviously been deprived of the primer to make it possible to drain the water, and filled with a low-consumption LED light.
«The paradox of this macabre tree», declares Giacomo Bottinelli, manager of “A scuola con Lav”», is that hunting has nothing to do with eco-sustainability, so much so that the cartridges that decorate it are the same ones exploded by hunters against innocent animals, and very often left to pollute woods and countryside. Furthermore, as a user on social media pointed out in a comment, the cartridges on the tree celebrate death, when Christmas is a celebration of life and rebirth”.
According to the association “the fact that hunting is promoted among children is absolutely harmful and contrary to all correct pedagogy, promoting violence against animals and the killing of sentient beings for entertainment“. A position contrary to that of the organizers who instead had thought of making the boys and the hunting world aware of the themes of recycling and recovery of materials in a creative key.

See also  Nutribullet, a super performance is not enough. Derby in Venice

You may also like

Mattarella still has Covid and wishes the Italian...

Resolution of the Second Plenary Session of the...

Hasib, in the photos of the arrested policeman...

Flames in a house in the historic center...

Foreign-funded enterprises: The central economic work conference released...

Accident in Foen di Feltre, a woman dies...

Meloni: “Italy will not access the Mes”. And...

At Christmas with basic income – Annalisa Camilli

What to do and where to go in...

Boschi quotes Meloni: “Where is democracy if Parliament...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy