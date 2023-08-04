Title: New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Placed on Disabled List with Post-Concussion Syndrome

The New York Yankees have announced that first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been placed on the disabled list due to post-concussion syndrome. The decision comes more than two months after Rizzo sustained a neck injury during a clash with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

Rizzo and Yankees manager Aaron Boone have confirmed that the lingering issue is a result of the May 28 collision at Yankee Stadium, where Tatis attempted to reach the base while Rizzo tried to tag him after catching a challenging throw from the pitcher. While Rizzo initially cleared concussion tests at the time, his performance since then has significantly declined.

Throughout the past weeks, Rizzo has been struggling at the plate, hitting just .172 with only one home run in 169 at-bats. Before the collision, the 31-year-old first baseman was batting an impressive .304 with 11 home runs in 204 at-bats.

Recently, Rizzo reported feelings of confusion to the Yankees medical staff, prompting a series of neurological tests, which confirmed a cognitive problem. Boone has stated that the team will review Rizzo’s situation on a weekly basis. Rizzo will receive three food supplements specifically designed to address concussions and has been given permission to engage in physical activity.

Speaking about the diagnosis, Rizzo expressed relief over finally having a treatment plan in place. While uncertain of the exact timeline for recovery, Rizzo remains optimistic, citing positive past experiences with similar treatments. “They said it could be a week or two,” Rizzo stated. “But for me, I think this takes all the stress out of what I’ve been wondering about. We now know that there is a treatment plan. My body has responded really well to this in the past.”

The Yankees will deeply miss Rizzo’s contributions on the field during his absence. However, the team remains committed to prioritizing his health and well-being during this period. Fans and teammates alike are hopeful for Rizzo’s swift recovery and eagerly anticipate his return to the lineup.

In the meantime, the Yankees are set to face the Houston Astros in a four-game series, undoubtedly adjusting their strategies to compensate for Rizzo’s absence from the first base position.

