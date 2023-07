The transfer of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich within the German Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund is fixed. The 29-year-old ÖFB team player signed a contract with the runners-up on Monday after completing his medical check-up until the end of June 2027.

Sabitzer switched from RB Leipzig to the series champion in 2021, but was unable to assert himself there. The midfielder was loaned to Manchester United last season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook