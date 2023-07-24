Home » News in the Berber trial. The four defendants entered into a plea agreement
News in the Berber trial. The four defendants entered into a plea agreement

News in the Berber trial. The four defendants entered into a plea agreement

Specifically, the referees are Tomáš Grímm, Marko Janoch, Miroslav Skála and Petr Tarkovský. The prosecutor insisted on probation for all of them. Judge Vladimír Žák said that apparently the punishments will not fundamentally differ from the original proposal.

According to Prav’s findings, further plea agreements are unlikely to be reached. “So far, four are closed,” said prosecutor Jan Scholle. Judge Vladimír Žák outlined that the hearings are scheduled for September 5th and 6th.

The Šváb case concerns 21 people, including judges, delegates and players. And also the Slavoj Vyšehrad club, which managed to advance from the third league to the second. And according to the file, Berbr, as the head of an organized criminal group, and its other members, namely Vyšehrad sports manager Roman Rogoz, referee Grímm and former player Michal Káník, had help.

Grímm admitted in court that he accepted bribes to influence several matches in 2019 and 2020. He called Berbra the most powerful man in Czech football, whom he and the other judges did not want to anger. “I stand by my confession in its entirety,” the former judge pointed out.

In his testimony, referee Janoch only admitted that he accepted bribes in two matches. However, he did not comment on participation in an organized criminal group.

Corruption scandal in football: the trial of Roman Berber et al.

Tarkovský stated that he participated in the transfer of 1.3 million crowns, which Káník asked him for. However, he allegedly no longer decided what the money was for.

Although Káník also expressed interest in the plea agreement in court, he has not yet asked the public prosecutor for it.

