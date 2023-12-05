Home » Next Gen ATP Finals: Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic wins title in five-set thriller
Sports

Next Gen ATP Finals: Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic wins title in five-set thriller

by admin
Next Gen ATP Finals: Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic wins title in five-set thriller

Medjedovic has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic became the sixth winner of the Next Gen ATP Finals after a five-set win over France’s Arthur Fils.

The 20-year-old world number 111 recovered from letting two match points slip in the fourth set before winning 3-4(6-8) 4-1 4-2 3-4(9-11) 4-1.

The tournament is the season-ending event for the top-ranked male players aged 21 and under.

The event has a best-of-five format with four games winning a set.

Former champions include current top 10 players Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This season, Medjedovic reached tour-level semi-finals in Gstaad and Astana and won three ATP Challenger Tour events.

He is the lowest-ranked champion in tournament history but converted his third match point to get past his 19-year-old opponent, ranked 36 in the world.

“I can’t believe I have won this title but it’s going to give me a lot of confidence for 2024,” he said.

“Arthur is an amazing player – he’s top 40 for a reason – so I’m really happy.

“It was tough after the first set. I changed my clothes and recovered and started to play good again. I didn’t play good when I had match points in the fourth set. I wasn’t relaxed, I was very stiff.

“Thank God I recovered and I was just trying to stay relaxed as much as I could and I managed to do it in the end.”

Medjedovic received messages of support during the week from compatriot Novak Djokovic, who clinched a record seventh ATP Finals title in Turin last month.

“Two of us from Serbia. He won the big Masters, the real one, and I won the Next Gen. Obviously, it’s a huge thing and I’m happy to follow in his footsteps in some way,” he added.

You may also like

WTT Singapore Grand Slam begins the main draw...

On to the spring classics!

Did you go to say goodbye? Cabecita was...

Andrey Rublev beaten in the 3rd round by...

F1 Saudi Grand Prix: Verstappen wins second consecutive...

St. Pauli comes closer to promotion – win...

Max Verstappen: Mercedes would ‘love to have’ Dutchman,...

Premier League: Liverpool and Manchester City shake hands...

These four methods help with endurance training

Bauer pitches vs. Dodgers prospects on display

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy