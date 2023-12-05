Home » Russia bans international LGBT movement
In addition, Human rights organizations have united against the LGBT movement being classified as extremistsince they consider that it is not possible to designate a civic movement to a group of people who are united by such specific qualities and personal experiences.

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that: “No one should be imprisoned for working for human rights.”“, nor should their human rights be denied because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” and requested that this decision be carefully reviewed, considering it harmful in social and criminal terms.

Sergei Troshin, municipal deputy in St. Petersburg, spoke about it with the BBC, who emphasized that what is happening in Russia is repressionwhich has generated panic in the LGBT community.

And although The decriminalization of homosexuality in Russia occurred since 1993homophobia, discrimination and guarantees for this community have been scarce and now, if the participation of someone in this “extremist group” is proven, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

