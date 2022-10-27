The Perugia enters the eight and joins Musetti, Arnaldi still in the race. In the meantime, the game gets faster: 15 “shot clock and no starting pitch change

The news never ends. From this year, in fact, the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen Atp Finals will be even faster and more spectacular. On the occasion of the tournament reserved for the eight best Under 21s in the world, staged at the Allianz Cloud in Milan from 8 to 12 November, two new rules are added to the already long list of innovations introduced over the years to reduce downtime during games: the shot clock is shortened and the starting field change disappears.

Announcements — As for the batting rounds: when a point ends with an ace, a winning service or a double fault, the time that will elapse between the end of the point and the beginning of the next one will pass from the canonical 25 seconds to just 15. A practically apnea timing. Furthermore, for the first time, there will be no change of sides at the end of the first game as it will take place every three games, unless the set ends 4-2 or 4-3. In this case there will be a break at the end of the set, to then change the field and restart with the same scheme.

There is also Passaro — With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, champions in 2021 and 2019, who have already given up, to lead the Race to Milan is the blue Lorenzo Musetti, qualified for the event together with six other players: Holger Rune, Jack Draper, Brandon Nakashima, Jiri Lehecka, Chun-Hsin Tseng and Francesco Passaro. Thanks to the qualification of the 21-year-old from Perugia we will have two Italians competing for the first time in the same edition of the Next Gen Finals. Now there is only one free spot among the best eight Under 21s of the year and another Italian could win it. In fact, the Swiss Dominic Stricker – current n.8 of the race – could suffer the extension of Matteo Arnaldi, still competing at the Challenger in Brest. See also There was no game, the Old Wild West goes down and even loses Mussini

