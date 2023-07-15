Next sprinter out: Ewan retires from the Tour

As of: 07/14/2023 4:59 p.m

After European champion Fabio Jakobsen, the next top sprinter in the Tour de France, Caleb Ewan, has given up. The 29-year-old Australian had been riding alone behind the field for a long time on the 13th stage on Friday and finally got off his bike in frustration.

Ewan had already had big problems the day before and just barely made it to the time limit on the moderately difficult section. In the five mass sprints so far, the five-time Tour stage winner has made it onto the podium twice, but has not been able to beat series winner Jasper Philipsen. Jakobsen did not start the 12th stage on Thursday due to the consequences of a fall in the first week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

