Home » Next sprinter out: Ewan retires from the Tour
Sports

Next sprinter out: Ewan retires from the Tour

by admin
Next sprinter out: Ewan retires from the Tour

As of: 07/14/2023 4:59 p.m

After European champion Fabio Jakobsen, the next top sprinter in the Tour de France, Caleb Ewan, has given up. The 29-year-old Australian had been riding alone behind the field for a long time on the 13th stage on Friday and finally got off his bike in frustration.

Ewan had already had big problems the day before and just barely made it to the time limit on the moderately difficult section. In the five mass sprints so far, the five-time Tour stage winner has made it onto the podium twice, but has not been able to beat series winner Jasper Philipsen. Jakobsen did not start the 12th stage on Thursday due to the consequences of a fall in the first week.

See also  For the Canavese Versaci a double success and makes a void in the standings

You may also like

David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s...

improve location-based experience –

Djokovic and Alcaraz Set for Epic Showdown in...

Premier League: Arsenal instead of Bayern: Rice moves...

Sinner, the semifinal with Djokovic at Wimbledon is...

Soccer World Cup: Game abandoned – German opponent...

Maxi fall at the Tour de France: the...

Former International Referee Criticizes Chinese Super League Referees...

Markus Rehm and the long fear for gold

Ragusa Calcio, defender Pasquale Porcaro arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy