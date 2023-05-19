NFL star and actor Jim Brown has died

Former National Football League (NFL) pro and actor Jim Brown is dead. Considered one of the greatest players in history, he was one of American football’s first superstars. According to US media, a family spokesman said Brown died Thursday night at the age of 87.

Brown only played in the NFL from 1957 to 1965, during which time he set numerous records and was voted the 1965 Most Valuable Player of the Season. In 1964 he won the championship with the Cleveland Browns.

Brown ended his career at the age of 30 to become an actor. He has appeared in more than 30 films, including Any Freaking Sunday and The Dirty Dozen. Brown lived in Los Angeles, was considered generous and stood up for other people. He was also arrested several times for allegedly beating women. As a result of an emergency call from his wife, he was sentenced to six months in prison.