Alec Baldwin became a grandfather, Ireland gave birth | Entertainment

The daughter of the famous actor Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland gave birth to her first child.

The famous model and actress and musician RAC took a picture with the heiress and immediately shared the photo on social networks – “Holland” – she signed the post Ireland and thus, according to foreign media, she revealed what name she gave her newborn baby girl.

With this move, she delighted many, considering that now both mother and daughter bear the names of countries (Ireland and the Netherlands). Ireland Baldwin is the only daughter of former married couple Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, who had their seventh child with his wife Hilaria Baldwin last September.

The actor and yoga instructor have daughters Maria Lucia Victoria (1) and Carmen Gabriela (8) and sons Eduardo Pao Lucas (2), Romeo Alejandro David (4), Leonardo Angel Charles (5) and Rafael Tomas (7). Their seventh child was named Ilaria.

Ireland became famous after she signed a contract with “IMG Models” in 2013, and in the same year she was photographed in a swimsuit for the “New York Post”, and she also attracted a lot of public attention when she cut her hair short.

