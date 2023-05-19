Beer: Brewery Association expects “most expensive beer garden summer ever”

Dhe Brewery Association Berlin-Brandenburg expects the “most expensive beer garden summer of all time”. That said Vice-Chairman Stefan Fritsche of the “Bild” newspaper on Monday. Consumers are already paying “top prices, especially for draft beer in beer gardens, pubs and restaurants”.

Prices that nobody would have thought possible just a few months ago have meanwhile “been established across the board,” Fritsche continued. A price above five euros for half a liter of draft beer is now “standard” in many places. The beer price of 7.50 euros for half a liter, which was still considered “utopian” at the beginning of the year, has already been breached in the first pubs.

also read

Fritsche, head of the Neuzelle monastery brewery in Brandenburg, told the newspaper that he was “relieved” at the higher prices. Above all, regional breweries are dependent on it in order to be able to cope with the sharp rise in costs for energy, raw materials and absorb higher wages. He now sees “the chances that we can still preserve the colorful diversity of German brewing tradition,” said the association’s vice president.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off Politics” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.