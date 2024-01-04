NFL Week 18 Clinching Scenarios: Everything you need to know

Just one week remains in the NFL’s regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths.
Here’s a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.
AFC
Already clinched:
Baltimore Ravens (13-3) have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed.Miami Dolphins (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against the Buffalo Bills.Cleveland Browns (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth.Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) have clinched the AFC West title.
How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:
* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.
How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:
Texans win ORTexans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie
* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.
How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:
Colts win ORColts tie + Steelers loss or tie
* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.
How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:
Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie ORSteelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie.
* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.
How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:
Steelers win + Bills loss ORSteelers win + Jaguars loss or tie ORSteelers win + Texans-Colts tie ORSteelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie ORJaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie
NFC
Already clinched:
San Francisco 49ers(12-4) have clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.Detroit Lions (11-5) have clinched the NFC North title.Dallas Cowboys (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win, OR a tie + Philadelphia Eagles loss, OR an Eagles loss.Eagles (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win + Cowboys loss or tie, OR a tie + Cowboys loss.Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff berth.
How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:
Atlanta Falcons win + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss (this will also give them the NFC South title)
How Packers clinch a playoff berth:
Green Bay Packers win ORPackers tie + Seattle Seahawks loss or tie + New Orleans Saints loss or tie ORPackers tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORPackers tie + Seahawks tie + Buccaneers loss or tie ORMinnesota Vikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Saints loss
How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:
Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss
How Saints clinch a playoff berth:
Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie ORSaints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss
* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.
How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:
Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie
How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:
Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie
* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.
