Home » NFL Week 18 Clinching Scenarios: Everything you need to know
Sports

NFL Week 18 Clinching Scenarios: Everything you need to know

by admin
NFL Week 18 Clinching Scenarios: Everything you need to know

Just one week remains in the NFL’s regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths.

Here’s a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.

AFC

Already clinched:

Baltimore Ravens (13-3) have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed.Miami Dolphins (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against the Buffalo Bills.Cleveland Browns  (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth.Kansas City Chiefs  (10-6) have clinched the AFC West title.

How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.

How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

Texans win ORTexans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie

* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.

How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

Colts win ORColts tie + Steelers loss or tie

* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.

How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie ORSteelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie.

* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.

How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

Steelers win + Bills loss ORSteelers win + Jaguars loss or tie ORSteelers win + Texans-Colts tie ORSteelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie ORJaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie

NFC

Already clinched:

San Francisco 49ers(12-4) have clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.Detroit Lions (11-5) have clinched the NFC North title.Dallas Cowboys (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win, OR a tie + Philadelphia Eagles loss, OR an Eagles loss.Eagles (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win + Cowboys loss or tie, OR a tie + Cowboys loss.Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff berth.

See also  Athletics is coming Italy focuses on Jacobs

How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:

Atlanta Falcons win + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss (this will also give them the NFC South title)

How Packers clinch a playoff berth:

Green Bay Packers win ORPackers tie + Seattle Seahawks loss or tie + New Orleans Saints loss or tie ORPackers tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORPackers tie + Seahawks tie + Buccaneers loss or tie ORMinnesota Vikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:

Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Saints clinch a playoff berth:

Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie ORSaints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.

How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:

Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie

How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:

Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie

* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

Pisa-Ascoli: how to desertify a stadium

Handball: ÖHB men lose at European Championship dress...

“I lied for a long time because society...

training to get back into shape |

The North Face, the new Winter Train &...

Bakery Piacenza says goodbye to Benjamin Marchiaro

Tiger Woods announces the end of his contract...

Deadline for Shota Imanaga to sign expires in...

A year without Vialli, the tribute from athletes...

Betclic Apogee returns to France: Karimisbak signs with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy