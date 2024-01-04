NFL Week 18 Clinching Scenarios: Everything you need to know

Just one week remains in the NFL’s regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths.

Here’s a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.

AFC

Already clinched:

Baltimore Ravens (13-3) have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed.Miami Dolphins (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against the Buffalo Bills.Cleveland Browns (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth.Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) have clinched the AFC West title.

How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.

How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

Texans win ORTexans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie

* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.

How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

Colts win ORColts tie + Steelers loss or tie

* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.

How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie ORSteelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie.

* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.

How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

Steelers win + Bills loss ORSteelers win + Jaguars loss or tie ORSteelers win + Texans-Colts tie ORSteelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie ORJaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn’t end in tie

NFC

Already clinched:

San Francisco 49ers(12-4) have clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.Detroit Lions (11-5) have clinched the NFC North title.Dallas Cowboys (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win, OR a tie + Philadelphia Eagles loss, OR an Eagles loss.Eagles (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win + Cowboys loss or tie, OR a tie + Cowboys loss.Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff berth.

How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:

Atlanta Falcons win + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss (this will also give them the NFC South title)

How Packers clinch a playoff berth:

Green Bay Packers win ORPackers tie + Seattle Seahawks loss or tie + New Orleans Saints loss or tie ORPackers tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORPackers tie + Seahawks tie + Buccaneers loss or tie ORMinnesota Vikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:

Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss ORVikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Saints clinch a playoff berth:

Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie ORSaints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.

How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:

Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie ORSeahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie

How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:

Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie

* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.

