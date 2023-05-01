Home » NHL | Coach Sutter was fired from the Calgary hockey players
NHL | Coach Sutter was fired from the Calgary hockey players

NHL | Coach Sutter was fired from the Calgary hockey players

Sixty-four-year-old Sutter led Calgary for the second time in his career. He took over the team in March 2021, the following year he went to the second round of the playoffs with it, but this year the Flames remained two points short of advancing to the Stanley Cup. Last October, Sutter signed a two-year contract extension in Calgary, which was to come into effect on July 1.

A member of a famous hockey family, he coached Calgary for the first time in 2002-2006, and in 2004 he advanced to the Stanley Cup finals, in which the Flames lost to Tampa Bay. Sutter won the cup on the Los Angeles bench in 2012 and 2014. In addition, he coached San Jose and Chicago, in whose jersey he spent his entire NHL playing career in the 1980s.

