NHL: High tension before draft with Reinbacher

Experts also do not rule out that Reinbacher will be chosen as the first defender. The Montreal Canadians at fifth position are considered contenders – in which case Reinbacher would be drawn ex aequo in the same spot as record player Thomas Vanek (2003) – as are the Arizona Coyotes at sixth position.

The 1.89 meter tall man from Lustenau earned himself a regular place at HC Kloten in the Swiss National League last season. With the promoted team, who easily managed to stay up, he received the second most ice time of all defenders and recorded 24 points in 49 games.

IMAGO/Just Pictures/Philipp Hegglin In Switzerland, the only 18-year-old Reinbacher played his way into the display

His strong performances also helped him make his debut in the Austrian national team, with which he managed to stay up at the World Championships in Tampere. There, the NHL clubs were able to convince themselves of his qualities one last time. Steve Yzerman and Kris Draper, general manager and chief scout of the Detroit Red Wings, had already seen it for themselves when they traveled to Vienna for the international match against the Czech Republic to see Reinbacher live.

Reinbacher before the draft in the focus of interest

“He brings the whole package with him,” said team manager Roger Bader in preparation for the World Cup about Reinbacher. “Basically, every great defender wants that. Then it is very attractive and sought after that he has the bat on the right. And he has good hands, makes good plays, he’s a good shooter, so he was a constant on the power play. He can play hard, he still needs to gain muscle. He doesn’t really have a weakness, just strengths,” Bader said.

Four Austrians drawn in the first round so far

Reinbacher will probably be the fifth Austrian after Thomas Vanek 2003 (No. five, Buffalo Sabres), Michael Grabner 2006 (No. 14, Vancouver Canucks), Marco Rossi 2020 (No. nine, Minnesota Wild) and Marco Kasper 2022 (No. eight , Detroit Red Wings) whose rights are acquired by an NHL club in the first round of the draft. And the first red-white-red defender.

The draft, in which the 32 NHL clubs secure the worldwide rights to the best talent, takes place in two parts. The first round will be completed on Wednesday local time (1:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday night), and rounds two to seven will continue on Thursday (5:00 p.m. CEST). The Chicago Blackhawks, who have first pick, are expected to pick Canadian center Connor Bedard. The Anaheim Ducks should then choose the American Adam Fantilli, according to the forecast.

