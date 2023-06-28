The images of the Russian raid on the Kramatorsk restaurant – Corriere TV

16
(LaPresse) The images taken immediately after the Russian attack on Tuesday 27 June on a well-known restaurant in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk, which caused the death of at least 8 people, while 56 were injured, are dramatic. In the video, released by AP , injured people and people fleeing are seen, with clouds of smoke above the affected building. Rescuers worked for hours hoping to find survivors under the rubble. (LaPresse)
June 28, 2023 – Updated June 28, 2023, 12:28 am
