The images of the Russian raid on the Kramatorsk restaurant – Corriere TV

The images of the Russian raid on the Kramatorsk restaurant

The images of the Russian raid on the Kramatorsk restaurant

(LaPresse) The images taken immediately after the Russian attack on Tuesday 27 June on a well-known restaurant in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk, which caused the death of at least 8 people, while 56 were injured, are dramatic. In the video, released by AP , injured people and people fleeing are seen, with clouds of smoke above the affected building. Rescuers worked for hours hoping to find survivors under the rubble. (LaPresse)

June 28, 2023 – Updated June 28, 2023, 12:28 am

