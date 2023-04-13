Home World Udinese – Dacia Arena won’t make the European / Right choice? Here is the answer
Udinese – Dacia Arena won't make the European / Right choice? Here is the answer

Udinese – Dacia Arena won't make the European / Right choice? Here is the answer

The stadium in Friuli has not been selected among the many that will host the European championship. A right choice by the federation? The answer

Yesterday afternoon all the facilities ready to apply for the next European Championship in 2032 were communicated. A great opportunity for Italy, which wants to take an important place in world football too and show everyone its organizational skills. In the decision made by the committee that is dealing with this matter there is certainly news that will not please the Friulian public. No stadiums from the region were selected to host tournament matches. Consequently this means thatthe dacia arena it will remain unused during that time period should Italy be selected to host the tournament.

The decision made is right or wrong? To date it is difficult to say, as it is not known which projects are related to the stadiums that have already been selected. At the same time, however, it must also be noted that the Dacia Arena is currently one of the very few owned and completely autonomous stadiums in Italy. Excluding it a priori could also be a big problem due to the progress of the works within our country. The delegation could have already left with certainty and instead preferred to bear the weight of the many question marks present within the Italian soil.

Lots of stadiums to redo

All Dacia Arena They were plant favorites (to date) dilapidated such as the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples or others with large and obvious visibility problems such as the San Nicola stadium in Bari. The public certainly does its part and we are talking about two very hot squares. At the same time, having a little more certainty wouldn’t have been a bad thing. Another huge question mark is that represented by the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan. A construction that to date it is not known what will happen to it, but which apparently is at the center of every project on this European. Quickly changing the subject, let’s go back to talking about Udinese. Here are the latest on the outgoing market: Becao pack your bags <<

April 13 – 11:39

