Some 672 million Africans, representing 48% of the continent’s population, still lack access to the quality healthcare they need. This was said by WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, in a statement to commemorate World Health Day. Moeti said this was due to weak health systems characterized by inadequate health infrastructure and poorly designed policies to limit financial barriers to health services.

Moeti cited shortages of skilled healthcare workers, inadequate access to quality medicines, medical products and innovative technologies as part of the causes of the health crisis on the continent. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic, health emergencies and worsening climate conditions are negatively impacting the continent’s efforts to accelerate progress towards achieving universal health coverage.

“Health emergencies, many of which are driven by climate change, often disrupt access to safe water and sanitation, increasing the risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases” and strengthening health-based systems on strong primary health care “is critical to building back better and accelerating progress” towards universal health coverage and health security. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

