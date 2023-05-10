Home » NHL playoffs: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton Oilers lose game three
Status: 05/09/2023 05:44 am

Leon Draisaitl has with his Edmonton Oilers on the way to the playoff semifinals of the North American professional league NHL suffered a setback.

In the third game of the best-of-seven series, the Oilers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights at home Rogers Place clearly 1:5, so the Draisaitl team is now 1:2 behind. The fourth game will take place again in Edmonton on Thursday (4:00 a.m. CEST).

In the ninth playoff game of the season, Leon Draisaitl remained without a goal for the first time. In the previous eight games he had scored an outstanding 13 goals and provided four more assists. He leads the scorer ranking in the most important phase of the season. In the main round he had set a personal best with 128 points.

As once with Gretzky

With the best main round since the glory days of club legend Wayne Gretzky, Draisaitl and Co. have raised the expectations of the fans. Your fifth and last so far Stanley Cup got the Oilers 33 years ago.

In the first round of the playoffs, Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings through. Last year, the Oilers were in the semifinals against the eventual champions Colorado Avalanche retired.

