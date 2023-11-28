NHL | Star Kane signed with Detroit

Several teams applied for the services of the thirty-five-year-old veteran. There has been speculation of interest from Toronto, his hometown Buffalo or Florida.

In the past, Kane was a long-time supporter of Chicago, which he helped win three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015). The silver medalist from the 2010 Olympic Games collected 1,237 points and netted 451 goals during his career in the NHL.

BREAKING: Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings as he returns to the NHL following offseason hip surgery, per sources. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2023

The last season of the most prestigious league in the world was the worst scoring year for the American striker since the lockout (2012/2013). Kane scored 21 goals and 36 assists in the regular season while playing for Chicago and then the Rangers. He collected one goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

