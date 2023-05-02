NHL | The second round of the NHL playoffs will begin in Toronto and Dallas on Wednesday night

Czech hockey players only meet in Eastern Conference matches. Center David Kämpf of Toronto will play against defenseman Radek Gudas of Florida. Forward Radim Zohorna and defender Filip Král are still on the Toronto farm. Forward Martin Nečas from Carolina will compete with forward Ondřej Palát and goalkeeper Vítek Vaněček from New Jersey.

Forward Radek Faksa from Dallas cannot face his compatriot against Seattle. Forward Matěj Blümel starts in the reserve team of Dallas. The wider Vegas squad includes goalkeeper Jiří Patera, who worked on the farm in Henderson in the AHL and made his NHL debut in two games this season. There is no Czech hockey player in Edmonton.