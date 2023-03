In the very first minute, Liberec striker Oscar Flynn got the opening blow in the form of a conceded goal, as the White Tigers scored first for the eighth game in a row. In seven minutes, he grabbed the second shot when Okuliar hit him in the head and went to the penalty box. And the third blow is another 1:2 loss against Hradec Králové, after which the White Tigers will turn away in the quarterfinals on Sunday with a score of 1:3 in the opponent’s first match point matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook