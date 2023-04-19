Al Nassr loses, Ronaldo reacts like this

On the evening in which Real Madrid, of which he is a great ex, conquers yet another semi-final of the Champions League, he also takes the field Cristiano Ronaldobusy with his Al Nasser in the Saudi championship match against big rivals Al Hilal. But it went badly, given that CR7 and his teammates lost 2-0, due to two penalties converted by the former Udinese player Odion Ighalo in the 42nd pt and 17th st.

Ronaldo nervous and cautioned

Cristiano Ronaldo instead remained dry. The Portuguese star player appeared very nervousalso due to the continuous fouls suffered, and in the end it was also done book for a “style” tackle catch“. So now the race for the title for Al Nassr is getting complicated, given that Al Ittihad remain 3 points ahead and have one game less.