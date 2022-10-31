Home Sports Premier League – Rashford scores 100 goals, C Ronaldo misfires, Manchester United beat West Ham at home – yqqlm
Sports

Premier League – Rashford scores 100 goals, C Ronaldo misfires, Manchester United beat West Ham at home – yqqlm

by admin
Premier League – Rashford scores 100 goals, C Ronaldo misfires, Manchester United beat West Ham at home – yqqlm
Manchester United home win streak

At 00:15 on October 31st, Beijing time (16:15 on the 30th local time in the UK), the 14th round of the 2022/23 Premier League began. Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 at home, and Rashford scored a goal to represent Manchester United. Ball, C Ronaldo is misfired. Manchester United’s league home win streak.

Manchester United have only lost one League Cup game against West Ham in the past 19 home games, and the remaining 18 games have achieved 14 wins and 4 draws. The two sides fought 52 games in the Premier League, Manchester United 32 wins, 13 draws and 7 losses, including 21 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses at home. The two sides have faced each other in 149 games, with Manchester United 71 wins, 32 draws and 46 losses. Elanga, Rashford, Maguire and Luke Shaw rotate.

In the 38th minute, Eriksen made a cross from the right, and Rashford rushed into the net from the edge of the small penalty area. He became the 22nd Manchester United player to score 100 goals.

Manchester United 1-0, RashfordManchester United 1-0, Rashford

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea; 20-Dalot, 5-Maguire, 6-Martinez, 23-Luke Shaw; 18-Casemiro, 14 -Eriksen (79′, 17-Fred); 36-Elanga (61′, 39-McTominay), 8-B Fee, 10-Rashford; 7-C Ronaldo

technical statisticstechnical statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

See also  Carrick: Let Ronaldo play off the bench is not a problem yet to communicate with Rangnick_Game_Frontcourt Player_Arsenal

You may also like

Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between...

Bermuda Championship Pavor won the championship, Yu Junan...

Moser remembers Giorgio Vannucci –

Yellow to Milinkovic, the Lazio protest in a...

Volley Super Cup: 3-0 in Modena, Civitanova in...

Tim Burton: “I always felt like Wednesday as...

Verona – Rome: live Serie A Football live...

QN ECONOMICS FOR FINANCIAL EDUCATION – Communication

Milan, Pioli in office for the renewal: he...

Rhythmic gymnastics, two former blue butterflies denounce: “Violence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy