Manchester United home win streak

At 00:15 on October 31st, Beijing time (16:15 on the 30th local time in the UK), the 14th round of the 2022/23 Premier League began. Manchester United beat West Ham 1-0 at home, and Rashford scored a goal to represent Manchester United. Ball, C Ronaldo is misfired. Manchester United’s league home win streak.

Manchester United have only lost one League Cup game against West Ham in the past 19 home games, and the remaining 18 games have achieved 14 wins and 4 draws. The two sides fought 52 games in the Premier League, Manchester United 32 wins, 13 draws and 7 losses, including 21 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses at home. The two sides have faced each other in 149 games, with Manchester United 71 wins, 32 draws and 46 losses. Elanga, Rashford, Maguire and Luke Shaw rotate.

In the 38th minute, Eriksen made a cross from the right, and Rashford rushed into the net from the edge of the small penalty area. He became the 22nd Manchester United player to score 100 goals.

Manchester United 1-0, Rashford

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): 1-De Gea; 20-Dalot, 5-Maguire, 6-Martinez, 23-Luke Shaw; 18-Casemiro, 14 -Eriksen (79′, 17-Fred); 36-Elanga (61′, 39-McTominay), 8-B Fee, 10-Rashford; 7-C Ronaldo

technical statistics

player rating

(Sco)