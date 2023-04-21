Premier League: Julian Nagelsmann is said to have canceled at Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann allegedly takes himself out of the race when looking for a coach for Chelsea. The reasons for this remained open. The former coach of FC Bayern is said to have made it onto the shortlist.

JAccording to a transfer expert, Ulian Nagelsmann has dropped out of the running for the coaching job at Chelsea. The former FC Bayern coach is probably no longer available for the post with the Londoners, reported the well-connected transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano on Friday via Twitter. Shortly before, the English media had reported that Nagelsmann had been shortlisted for the Chelsea post along with three other coaches.

In contrast, the TV broadcaster Sky reported that the Chelsea leadership was not convinced of Nagelsmann because of the lack of England experience. “To cancel something, you have to promise something,” said Nagelsmann, according to Sky, about the latest speculation.

Romano was the first to spread the information about Nagelsmann’s impending expulsion among the Munich team in March. Now he wrote that the 35-year-old has canceled Chelsea after a series of talks. This is probably his final decision.

Several English media previously saw Nagelsmann as a hot contender for the post at the troubled Premier League club. Other candidates named were Mauricio Pochettino, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, and Burnley coach Vincent Kompany. In addition, another, still unknown name is still in the running, it said. Former Spanish national coach Luis Enrique is said to have failed.

Nagelsmann surprisingly lost his job to Thomas Tuchel in Munich in March in the middle of his second season with Bayern. Frank Lampard is currently interim coach at Chelsea after the sporting crash in the league, but he lost his first four competitive games and failed with the team in the Champions League quarter-finals at Real Madrid. The Londoners are looking for a new head coach for the new season.